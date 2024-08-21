Mrs. Georgene Wihlidal, age 80 years, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Born January 22, 1944, to parents George and Margaret Baber in Lemberg District, Saskatchewan. Georgene was a devoted member of the CWL – St. Mary’s Parish in Fort Frances. She enjoyed square dancing, collecting angel figurines, following the Royal family and was a faithful watcher of Coronation Street. She worked at A&W in Fort Frances.

Georgene will be lovingly remembered by her sons Blair (Cheryl), Whitney (Jessica) and Torey (Robyn); her grandchildren Jacob, Lucas, Taven, Lania, Emily and Eric; and her great-grandson Tucker (Emily).