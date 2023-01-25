George Venerus, age 64, passed away January 16, 2023, due to cancer in Burlington, Ontario. He was born on December 2, 1958, in Cochenour, Ontario, to Cesare and Teresa Venerus. George is survived by his twin brother, Dino and his wife Carla; brother Terry and his partner Larry; and sister-in-law Marilyn. His memory lives on with his nieces and nephew Shannon, Melisa, Tina, and Christopher. George was predeceased by his two brothers Mario and Nels.

In the last five years, George endured many health issues, but he was an eternal optimist. George worked many labour and construction jobs, and was invaluable in assisting his brothers on renovations. He was never afraid of hard work, but as we would say “he’ll stand right next to it all day.” He never worked quickly but his motto was there are two ways of doing things – the right way and again.