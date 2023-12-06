Gaagiigegiizhig

Gaagiigegiizhig, Frederick Nichol Mainville, 45, Nick began his journey on Monday, December 4, 2023. Nick was born to Betty Ann (Crowe) and Nichol Mainville on September 24, 1978, in Fort Frances, Ontario. Nick was busy and vibrant from the get go and he carried this spirit throughout his life. As a teenager, Nick enjoyed playing in the high school band and performing in musicals. He remembered the teachers and friends he made during these accomplishments fondly and often. Nick graduated high school a little later when he returned to studies at Seven Generations Secondary School.

Nick went on to make his family proud with his leadership and political aspirations, through his work on the Ontario First Nations Young Peoples Council, by working with Chiefs, Grand Chiefs, National Chiefs, and also by serving briefly on Couchiching First Nation Band Council. Nick made many cherished friends throughout this part of his life, some of which have gone on to the spirit world. This work provided him with incredible opportunities like attending the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and travelling to Rome to meet the Pope.

Nick had a big heart and cared immensely. His kindness and generosity had no limits, he gave whatever he could whenever he could and took-in anyone in need.

Nick is tremendously missed by his mother Betty; sisters Angela and Jessica (AJ); nieces Emma (Trinity), Anna, Clara, Cecilia, Natalie, and Olivia; the twins Aiden and Daymond; and his beloved Gramma Minnie (Marvel Crowe); as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends he loved so much.

He is predeceased by his father Big Nick; grandparents Bessie and Elmer Mainville; grandfather Wallace Crowe; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Interment will be held at a later date. The family invites Nick’s family and friends for a potluck supper to celebrate his life at the Multi-Use Facility on Couchiching First Nation, Friday, December 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Riverside Palliative Care Room.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.