FAY GLADYS STEWART

The family of Fay Stewart are saddened to announce her passing at Rainycrest Long-Term Care in Fort Frances on March 22, 2024, at the age of 80, with her family by her side. Fay was born in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., to the late Joseph and Lena Winik. From the 1980’s through the early 2000’s Fay was a familiar face to many at the Fort Frances Public Library, helping many patrons with their library needs. She herself was an avid reader, often with many books on the go.

Fay is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Stewart; her children Dianne (Dave, Derek and Dylan) Thompson, Michelle Poirier (Gerald, Josh, Rachel, Jennifer, Tyler and Aimey Cousineau), Sue (Andy, Maria and Jake) Vandenbrand, Nicole (Larry, Eric, Mallory and Sydney) Duffy, Paul (Jesse Martin, Dylan Martin, Hali, Garret and Grace) Poirier, David (Kristi, Megan and Nick and Kristi’s children Ashley Mattson and Lane Newman) Poirier and step-daughter Tamara Stewart (Chistopher and Lauren Jones).

She is also survived by her brothers Richard (Lori) Winik, Howard (Andrea) Winik, Gord Winik (Carol Alton), Gary (Renee) Winik; sisters Terry Winik and Cheryl (Tim) Legarie; sisters-in-law June Winik and Phillys (Ted) Stiles; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fay was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Lena Winik; her brother Jack Winik; her step-son Warren Stewart; and her first husband Victor Poirier.

Cremation has taken place and as per her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Kenora/Rainy River District or the CMHA Fort Frances in her name.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.