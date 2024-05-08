ELLEN INGEBORG CHRISTINA WATSON (STEWART)

At the age of 100, Ellen passed away peacefully on April 29, 2024, at Rainycrest Long Term Care in Fort Frances, Ontario. Left to mourn is her son Grant (Emily) Watson and daughter Gwenn (Dan) Amorde. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Lianne and George Castellan, Tanya (Niko) Apostolopoulos, Carrie (Derek) Clark, Amanda Watson, Andrew (Margaret Hogan) Watson, and Jonas (Marijana Krpan) Watson; step-granddaughters Allison (David) Blake, Jennifer (Colin) LeBlanc; step-grandsons Robert and Ronald Pettit; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her one remaining sibling Raymond Stewart and her sister-in-law Donna Stewart.

She was predeceased by her husband Keith; daughters and sons-in-law Diane and Bob Pettit, Doris and Rene Pelletier, and Johanna Renn; granddaughter Nicole Pelletier; parents Jonas (Larsson) and Amanda (Hanson) Stewart; siblings Rose, Nels and Norma; sister-in-law Olive Stewart; and nephew Neal Stewart; and all of Keith’s brothers and sisters and parents.

Ellen was born on December 16, 1923 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but grew up in the East end of Fort Frances. After graduating high school, she moved to Winnipeg to train as a Registered Nurse at the Grace Hospital. She returned to Fort Frances and married Keith in 1946, and together they raised their family. When their children were young, she and Keith took many road trips through Canada and the United States. Ellen worked as a Registered Nurse at the Hospital, the Home for the Aged and Homecare. She loved to garden and her yard always contained a beautiful assortment of flowers. Ellen also enjoyed sewing, and as her family grew, she made ice skating costumes, Halloween costumes and many items for her home. In later years, Ellen decided that she should make a chronicle of her life so she purchased a portable typewriter and spent many years putting her memories down on paper. She also spent a great deal of time taking photos and making copies of them and creating albums for her family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario, at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. Officiant will be Diane Clifford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rainycrest Auxiliary or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.