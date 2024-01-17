EDITH MARY LYONS

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edith Lyons at Rainycrest Long Term Care in Fort Frances, Ontario. Edith lived there since September 21, 2022. She was born on December 16, 1939. She was predeceased by her parents Martha Noella Lyons and John Henry Lyons Sr.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Susan Abele of Fort Qu’appelle, Saskatchewan, and son Craig Tate of Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Edith, in her earlier years, enjoyed sewing, crocheting, planting flowers and gardening. Going to the casino was her last enjoyment before becoming ill.