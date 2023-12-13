(EDITH) IRENE REDFORD

1931 – 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Irene Redford (nee Craven) announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Irene was the second child of eight born to Thomas and Mable Craven (nee Williamson). From the age of 12 she was lovingly raised by Mrs. Pearl McFayden who was always her ‘Mom.’ Irene was a beautiful, loyal, warm and genuine heart; a compassionate and thoughtful, one-of-a-kind wonderful soul. She was spunky with a great sense of humour, sensitive yet strong, and had a caring heart. She gave much of herself to helping others by volunteering for more than 20 years at the Emo hospital, the Golden Age Manor, Red Cross and as being a board member of the Rainy River Housing. Special to her were the roles of 4-H leader and providing many years of selfless service to her church.

Irene had various work positions throughout her life, from helping her foster mom, Mrs. Pearl McFayden, in keeping their Riverview cabins up and running to working at a tourist camp in Lac La Croix, delivering telegrams, being a post mistress, working at the Sears and Cloverleaf store. In each and every work adventure she always demonstrated excellent work ethics. Mom was very athletic and loved baseball and track and field. She was also an incredible baker. Saturdays baking would include bread, buns, cinnamon buns, cookies and pies, all of them delicious. She was also a voracious reader keen to learn new things.

Irene married her love Donald Redford on May 19, 1953, and raised four children together. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered her children Bryan (Linda) of Kelowna, Dale (Leanne) of Gabriola Island, Patricia of Edmonton, and Paul (Kim) of Fort Frances; her grandchildren Kristina (Jim), Erikka (Luis), Seth, Dara (Trevor), Matt, Timothy, Rachelle (Chris), Jessica, Rebecca, Andrew (Krista), Natasha (Larry), Angeline and Michael; and twelve great-grandchildren; also missed by in-laws Delbert, Wylma and Melba and a large extended family. This family, and her role as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was the most important thing to her. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy. What wonderful lessons she gave us. Keep your priorities straight, keep that which is most important in focus. Love and care for your family. Let them know in all the ways you can show them that you love them. Don’t let distractions of the world keep you from the most important aspects of love, but above all, love the Lord with all your heart.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years Donald; son-in-law Gerry; siblings Tom, Ezra (Barb) David, Betty- Lou; in-laws Steven and Edith Redford, Alymer, Steve (Ethel), Ron, Ruth (Ed); foster mother Pearl; and foster siblings Dorthy (Alex), Mildred and Don.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.