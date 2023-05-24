It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Dwayne Yerxa, 50, on May 15, 2023, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

Dwayne was born in Fort Frances on August 20, 1972, to parents Wayne and Margaret Yerxa. He was a very talented artist both in art and music. His paintings can be found in many collections across Canada. Dwayne enjoyed playing his guitar to both country and rock music selections.

He will be greatly missed by his parents Wayne and Margaret; his siblings Darlene Gibbons, Kevin Yerxa, Jason Yerxa; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.