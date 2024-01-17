DOUGLAS ROSS HALVORSEN

It is with deep sadness that the family announces Doug’s peaceful passing on January 5, 2024, at the age of 76, with his family by his side at La Verendrye Hospital.

Doug was born on November 12, 1947, to Al and Katherine Halvorsen in Emo, Ontario. He was the youngest of four children.

Doug was united in marriage to Eila Maki on May 23, 1969. They spent all of their married life in the home they had built close to his parents home.

Doug was predeceased by his parents Al and Katherine; his in-laws Olavi and Irja Maki; his brother Danny; and his nephew Bob Armstrong.