DOUGLAS ROSS HALVORSEN

It is with deep sadness that the family announces Doug’s peaceful passing on January 5, 2024, at the age of 76, with his family by his side at La Verendrye Hospital.
Doug was born on November 12, 1947, to Al and Katherine Halvorsen in Emo, Ontario. He was the youngest of four children.
Doug was united in marriage to Eila Maki on May 23, 1969. They spent all of their married life in the home they had built close to his parents home.
Doug was predeceased by his parents Al and Katherine; his in-laws Olavi and Irja Maki; his brother Danny; and his nephew Bob Armstrong.
Doug is survived by his wife Eila; his sister Judy Armstrong (Jack Kendall); his nephews Wade, Scott and Mathew Armstrong; his brother Terry Halvorsen and wife Diana; his nephew Todd Halvorsen and wife Diane and niece Jessica and family, niece Patti and her daughter Katie; sister-in-law Viola (Wendall) Krienke; also sister-in-law Carol Halvorsen; and nephews Guy and Cory Halvorsen and family.
Doug was always a country boy, growing up on the farm helping his dad and brothers with the haying and farming chores. He also had a love for horses and had his own special pony, raising it from a colt.
Doug was a very hard worker and spent all of his life in the logging industry until he had to retire because of health concerns.
He was meticulous in everything he did. He kept all of his machinery in top notch condition.
Eila and Doug were so appreciative with all of the home care workers that took such good care of him and also his good friends that helped out.
As per Doug’s wishes, cremation has taken place with a burial to follow at a later time.