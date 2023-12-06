DONNA LORRAINE WESTOVER

It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Donna Westover, 83 years of age, on Wednesday, the 29th day of November, 2023, with her husband of 29 years Darin Toews and her three dogs (fur babies) at her side. Donna was loved and will be missed by husband Darin; her three children and spouses Gayle and Ron Lillico, Cathy Westover and Shane Dustak, Carol and Larry Fadden; as well as six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband Jim Westover; daughter Wanda Westover; and great-grandson Tanner Moore.

She also leaves behind her siblings Doug and Jane Brigham, Eddy and Kathy Brigham, Barb Brigham and Gerald Brigham (J.B.); plus numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Marvel Cone and Teddyann Myberg.

Donna worked in Barwick Post Office for 35+ years. She loved pen-paling, puzzles (did I say puzzles?), liquid embroidery and thread and many, many crafts. She loved to text to her many family members and friends. She also loved to cook (and did a darn good job of it and was told that.)

As per Donna’s wishes there will be no funeral service. There will be a small get together with family and friends in the spring or summer at the farm in Barwick. She wished to be kept there, at the farm, where she had been since she was 17 years old.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.