We are sad to announce that on April 23, 2023, Diane Plaskon (MacDonald) passed quietly away at the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clemont Florida. She was born in Fort Frances on October 3, 1941. She grew up in Fort Frances and worked at La Verendrye Hospital. She moved to Toronto and lived there for several years before making Florida her home. Diane loved the ocean, the sun and animals. She also was a people person, who worked until a few months before her passing.

She was predeceased by her husband Wayne; parents Norma and Angus MacDonald; and sister Arlene.

She is survived by her daughter Beverly (David) and grandchildren Courtney and Ethan; sister Jacqueline (Laverne) niece Jennifer, nephew David (Joelene).

Cremation was held in Florida.