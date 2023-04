The family of Diane Morrison, Aapti way giizhig kwe, sadly announce her passing on April 6, 2023, at the age of 65.

A traditional wake was held Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. with traditional service on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Nigigoosiminikaaning FN Gymnasium with Elder Gilbert Smith.

Interment took place at Nigigoosiminikaaning First Nation.