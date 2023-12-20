It is with deep sadness that the we announce the peaceful passing of Debra Ann Joyce, aged 67, on December 15, 2023, with her family by her side.
Debbie was loved deeply and will be missed by her husband Bruce and their two children and their spouses; Jody and D’Arcy Maguire and Jamie Joyce and Melissa Gushulak; as well as their 5 grandchildren Brody, Hailey, Kolton, Cameron and Ayden. Debbie’s reason for being were her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She loved them fiercely.
Spending time together as a family was Debbie’s most favourite thing. She loved having everyone together for dinner, where she would cook up one of her famous gramma meals. So many great memories were made gathered together.
She leaves behind her siblings Calvin and Melinda Osmond, Roger and Sue Winter, Sally and Dave Stevens, John and Bev Dobson, Jane and Dave Hardy, Harry and Linda Joyce and Donna Joyce; plus several nieces and nephews.
As per Debbie’s wishes cremation has taken place. The family would like to invite loved ones to a luncheon on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at The Metis Hall. If you know our mom, you know that this is very informal and she would not want us gathering in sadness. She wants her family to be surrounded by love and laughter.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Best For Kitty, a local cat/kitten rescue.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.
“If there ever comes a day where we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”