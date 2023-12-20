It is with deep sadness that the we announce the peaceful passing of Debra Ann Joyce, aged 67, on December 15, 2023, with her family by her side.

Debbie was loved deeply and will be missed by her husband Bruce and their two children and their spouses; Jody and D’Arcy Maguire and Jamie Joyce and Melissa Gushulak; as well as their 5 grandchildren Brody, Hailey, Kolton, Cameron and Ayden. Debbie’s reason for being were her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She loved them fiercely.

Spending time together as a family was Debbie’s most favourite thing. She loved having everyone together for dinner, where she would cook up one of her famous gramma meals. So many great memories were made gathered together.