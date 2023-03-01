DAVID WAYNE SMITH

We are heartbroken to announce the death of David Smith on February 21, 2023. David is now reunited with his mother and father, Kathleen and Gordon.

He is survived by his daughter Cynthia (Doug); brothers Dennis and Ian; sister Shelly; nephews Christopher and Curtis; nieces Catrina, Catherina and Cassandra; granddaughters Rose and Sylvia; and grandson Riley.

David had a passion for fishing, bingo, swimming and loved going on boat rides.

