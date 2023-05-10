It is with heavy hearts that we announce that David Wayne Renberg of International Falls, Minn., went on to be with the Lord on April 29, 2023, after the last few years of declining health. David will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Lela; his four children Benjamin Renberg (Amy) of Lino Lakes, Minn., Dr. Ingrid Borello (Corey) of Erie, Pa., Jonathan Renberg (Britney) of Rockvale, Tenn., and Robyn McCollum (Michael) of Dickson, Tenn. Grampa Dave will also be missed by his grandchildren Charlotte, Eleanor, Drake, Abigail, Jolene, Julie, Bentley, Aurora, and Grant.

David will now join in heaven his parents John and Ingrid Renberg; and his sister Diane.

David Wayne Renberg was born January 18, 1950, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to John and Ingrid Renberg. He grew up in Fort Frances and went on to play varsity athletics in basketball, baseball, and track for the Muskies. He graduated from Lakehead University. In 1975, David met the love of his life, Lela, at his cousin’s wedding and proposed to her only three days later. They were wed in January of 1976, and enjoyed 47 years of marriage together.

David worked twenty-one years in the papermill in Fort Frances. He later moved his family to St. Paul where he attended Concordia University and earned his teachers’ license. David taught grades four and five in Tennessee for nineteen years where he and Lela fostered over fifty children. David loved teaching and always had an easy rapport with his students.

Upon retirement, David and Lela returned to the Borderland. David was a die-hard Toronto Maple Leaf fan and hardly ever missed watching a Leaf game or an opportunity to talk hockey. He loved telling corny dad jokes, arguing politics, and playing games with his grandchildren at the cabin.

David attended the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in International Falls. David’s wish was that there be no funeral service. Any donations in David’s honour should be sent to Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, International Falls, Minn.