The family of David Morrison, of Big Grassy F.N. are deeply saddened to announce his passing, on December 26, 2023.

David was born on March 24, 1970, in Rainy River, Ontario, to Christine (nee Andy) and Hughie Morrison.

He loved fishing and was a commercial fisherman. He was a big hockey fan, and especially enjoyed cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs.