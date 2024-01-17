The family of David Morrison, of Big Grassy F.N. are deeply saddened to announce his passing, on December 26, 2023.
David was born on March 24, 1970, in Rainy River, Ontario, to Christine (nee Andy) and Hughie Morrison.
He loved fishing and was a commercial fisherman. He was a big hockey fan, and especially enjoyed cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
David is survived by wife Shaun; step-children Adam, Brandon, Jamielee; children Justin (Kaela) Morrison and his children Gracie and Hallie, and Danielle (Rob) Morrison and her son Mason; grandchildren Josuha Seymour and Adam Jr. Deruin. He is also survived by siblings William (Bella), Ann Hiller and Louise Morrison (Jamie); and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents; grandson Jaiden Morrison; brother-in-law Jim Hiller; mother-in-law Isabel Papassay and father-in-law Duncan Goodwin.
Pallbearers are Brandon Deruin, Dennis Copenace Jr. Justin Morrison, Mark Vantassel, Jamie Archie, Adam Deruin.
Honourary pallbearers will be David’s Family and Friends.
Cremation to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.