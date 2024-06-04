DAVID IAN SIMPSON

On May 28, 2024, the Simpson family experienced the devastating loss of Ian, dearly loved husband, adored father, revered father-in-law, best-loved granddad, favoured brother-in-law and gentle uncle. Ian was a loyal friend, respected colleague, coach and mentor. Ian met his final diagnosis unflinchingly and determined to eke out every day he could have with his family. He did this with stoicism and grace. Although Ian’s final weeks were challenging, Ian managed to wholeheartedly enjoy many moments with his beloved wife Carol and his cherished daughters Kari, Alison, Chelsey and Marla. He felt so blessed for this time with his grandchildren Jake, Chloe, Noelle, Allister and Carys. He was also able to connect with his loved, extended family and dear friends. He was surprised and pleased at the countless kind messages and visits from friends, co-workers, past students and players expressing gratitude for his mentorship and support.

Ian was born in Greenford, Middlesex, England, on April 13, 1948, and was the cherished son of Joan and Noel Simpson, now deceased. As a young boy, Ian enjoyed many hours playing football (soccer) in Ravenor Park. He attended Ravenor Park School until he and his family immigrated to Canada in 1958. While still in Greenford, Ian took piano and once played in a festival at the Royal Albert Hall in London. After coming to Canada, he soon had to lose his English accent and adapt to northwestern Ontario ways. It is at this time he relied on his Canadian cousins to help his integration. He was fortunate to develop lifelong friends from this time — friends that have been steadfast and devoted for 65 years.

After grade school and high school in Dryden, Ian graduated from the University of Calgary with a bachelor’s degree in physical health and education. He went on to complete a bachelor of education at Lakehead University. This began his career in education, which was integral to his life with coaching featuring large. Deeply committed to education, Ian was an inspirational leader and respected colleague.

Ian began as a teacher and athletic director in Dryden. He enjoyed coaching football, basketball and track. His enthusiasm for witnessing the development of athletes and his love of sports resulted in many NORWOSSA and NWOSSA wins over the years and an OFSAA championship. When Ian moved with his family to Fort Frances in 1996, as vice-principal at Rainy River High School and then principal at Fort Frances High School, he continued his interest in school sports as well as providing an academic environment of mutual respect and progressive initiatives.

After a fulfilling career, Ian retired in 2005. Although retired, Ian continued to work in education for several more years returning to Fort Frances High School as vice-principal and later as principal to Sturgeon Creek School. He worked as assistant superintendent of the Rainy River District School Board and then as principal of Atikokan High School. Ian brought his brand of administration to each role and came away with many new and cherished friendships.

With the benefit of many contacts throughout the district, Ian was well placed to work as returning officer for Kenora District with Elections Ontario. He then went on to work as returning officer for Elections Canada, Thunder Bay District, retiring when his illness no longer allowed him to continue. Here, too, he cultivated amazing friendships. He felt blessed to have this long and varied career.

As important and fulfilling as he found his career, he was truly devoted to his family. Ian married Carol on June 7, 1974. They experienced life and love for 50 years together. With Carol, he enjoyed his family of four daughters absolutely and unreservedly. Kari, Alison, Chelsey and Marla were his world and he was theirs until they had families and then grandchildren became his everything. Jake, Chloe, Noelle, Allister and Carys have been a source of continuous joy. The addition of his sons-in-law Don, Michael, Kyle and Kevin added dimension, variety and even more love in the family. Ian’s family meant everything to him. There is nothing he would not have braved for them, nothing he would not have sacrificed, nothing that was too much to be asked of him. His love for them was unconditional and that makes the loss of him unbearable.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Dryden.