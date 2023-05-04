With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Cheryl Alice Beadle on April 26, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital with her family by her side.

Cheryl was born December 17, 1950, to Melvin and Florence Watson. At the age of 3 she moved to Cam Lake with her family, and later attended school in Flanders. When she was 13, the family returned to Fort Frances where Cheryl went to high school and then nurses training, where she became an RNA. Cheryl was employed at Rainycrest until she started a family with her husband Terry. She became a loving stay at home Mom until her children were grown and on their own. Cheryl was extremely proud of her family and their achievements. She had a passion for children, and when the grandkids started coming she was in her glory.