CHARON ELIZABETH ALLEN (nee LAROCQUE)

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Charon on December 17, 2023, at La Verendye Hospital, with her family by her side, at the age of 79.

Charon was born March 11, 1944, in Ottawa, Ontario, and was adopted by Edward and Cecelia Larocque, where she was raised and schooled in Fort Frances.

On February 16, 1963, Charron married Leonard “Jim,” and together they started a family in Fort Frances, moving to Devlin, where they raised their family.