CHARON ELIZABETH ALLEN (nee LAROCQUE)

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Charon on December 17, 2023, at La Verendye Hospital, with her family by her side, at the age of 79.
Charon was born March 11, 1944, in Ottawa, Ontario, and was adopted by Edward and Cecelia Larocque, where she was raised and schooled in Fort Frances.
On February 16, 1963, Charron married Leonard “Jim,” and together they started a family in Fort Frances, moving to Devlin, where they raised their family.
Charon was predeceased by her father Ed; mother Cecelia; and son Leonard; in-laws Ross and Martha Allan; brothers-in-law Roy Allen, Louis Boulieau; sisters-in-law Marjory Boulieau, Linda Allen; son-in-law Chuck Lambert.
Charon leaves behind her husband Jim; sons Ernest and David (Shelley); daughter Cheri (Cliff) Lambert; grandchildren Justin (Mel) Allen, Miranda (Nicole) Allen, Dawson (Madison) Allen, Mason Allen and their mother Donalda; great-grandchildren Alainna and Charles Allen, all of Fort Frances.
Charon also leaves behind brother-in-law Dennis (Marilou) Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charon was active in organized sports and activities (curling, softball, bowling, stockcar racing, snowmobiling, hockey) and the family took many trips to visit relations and see popular destinations.
Service will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Fort Frances.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the hospital palliative care unit.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.