The family of Carroll Thora McFayden, 81, of Fort Frances, Ontario, are very saddened to announce her passing on May 3, 2024. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Frances, Ontario, followed by a luncheon.

Full obituary to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario.