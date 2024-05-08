With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Carroll McFayden, a paragon of creativity, generosity, and friendship. Carroll departed unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in her Fort Frances home, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness. Born on October 11, 1942, in Geraldton, Ont., Carroll grew up in Fort William alongside her four younger siblings. Carroll pursued her passion for education at Teacher’s College in Port Arthur after graduating from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School. It was in Port Arthur that she met her soulmate, Melvyn McFayden. Carroll and Mel married on July 1, 1965, and built a wonderful life full of love, family, education, and adventure.

Carroll found her true joy in the company of Mel, whether at the family cabin on Footprint Lake, basking in the Arizona sun at their winter retreat in Mesa, or at home in Fort Frances. They traversed countless roads, with Mel behind the wheel, ferrying Carroll to historic sites or hunting down the next irresistible bargain.

Carroll cherished her children, Kevin and Kathleen (Tom), and delighted in understanding their passions and joys. She was also proud of her three grandchildren and had a special relationship with each of them. Carroll enjoyed watching anime with Logan, was captivated by Tavish’s tales, and treasured every heartfelt card and note from Keva. No telling of her life would be complete without mentioning the lifelong bond she shared with her sister Colleen. Their shenanigans have become family legends, filled with hearty laughs for all.

A remarkable educator, Carroll inspired many with her dedication and passion. She was renowned for her commitment to student learning and workplace equity. As an active member of FWTAO, ETFO, and RTO, she advocated for women’s pay equity and improved working conditions for all educators. She was respected and admired by those who were privileged to learn and teach alongside her. She quietly got things done and used everything she learned to benefit everyone around her. Even her beautiful bulletin boards were fabled!

In everything she did, Carroll shared her talent and time generously. She never declined an invitation to help with a project and never sought recognition for the artistic flair she contributed. She could sew, paint, colour, doodle, stitch, cut, or glue anything into something spectacular! A personalized masterpiece arrived in your mailbox, which she had created from scratch, just for you. These thoughtful cards serve as enduring tokens of her creativity and affection. Her warmth, generosity, and openness fostered genuine connections with everyone she met. She was a loyal and steadfast friend.

The irony is that our loss is another’s reunion – Carroll is with her beloved Mel.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Frances, followed by a luncheon. Requiem high mass will be celebrated on Sunday, May 12, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a local charity such as Fort Frances Community Chest, Meals on Wheels, Fort Frances Public Library, or the Cyclone Swim Club would be appreciated to honour Carroll’s spirit of generosity and compassion.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.