It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Carla Rae Marie Calder (Stewart) on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Riverside Healthcare Hospital Fort Frances, Ontario, due to complications from a previous surgery. Carla was born on January 27, 1956, in Fort Frances to Gordon and Jackie Calder. She is predeceased in life by her father and stepmother Gord and Char Calder; her mother and stepfather Jackie and Bill Garrick; as well as her beloved brother Vincent (Butch) Calder; her husband Glenn Stewart; and her very beautiful, deeply missed granddaughter Integrity Mainville.

Carla is survived by her son Joseph (Joe) Veltri (whom she loved deeply) and his fiance Cyrene Mainville; as well as her four sisters Leanne, Pam (Duke) Colfer, Roz (Art), Charlene (Trista) Calder and three brothers Kelly (Bear), John (Robin), and Valley (Missy) Calder; also a dear friend Bob Veltri, along with numerous nieces, nephews and greats; also survived by her niece Shanna, with whom she had a special connection with and her children Aiden, Cameron and Everly.

Throughout the years, Carla has made many great friends, too many to mention. Her chosen profession was driving city bus for Thunder Bay, Ont., for many years. Then she decided to switch careers and chose to drive semi-trucks and enjoyed the long-hauls so she could be free on the open roads and just drive.

Carla had many interests and passions in her lifetime, (other than her son Joe), she loved to figure skate when she was able to, and she was great at it! When she could no longer skate, she would always watch it on TV stating every jump, spin or whatever it was the skaters did!

Her favourite pastime was telling jokes and making people laugh, it didn’t matter how old the jokes were you were gonna hear it one more time, ask any of the nurses up on the second floor! Carla had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need, even if that meant she went without. She was an amazing person who had an infectious laugh that you couldn’t help but laugh with her, and she always had a smile on her face no matter what she may have been going through. She wanted us all to just laugh and enjoy ourselves.

The family would like to extend a big Thank You to Dr. Jenks, the wonderful second floor nurses (you know who you are), the cleaning crew and her special friend M.M. who visited her almost every day. YES… Riverside is going to miss your personal (Walmart) greeter!

“God knew that you were ready to be called home to receive your wings, but our hearts and minds were not ready for you to go.”

Love and miss you deeply, now and always,

Your Family.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Carla on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the Sunset Country Métis Community Centre, 714 Armit Avenue, Fort Frances, Ont., from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. We hope you will join us.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.