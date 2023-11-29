It’s with great sadness that the family of Carl Wade Lind announce his sudden passing on Sunday, October 26, 2023, at the age of 57 in Fort Frances, Ontario. Carl was born October 27, 1966, in Vernon, British Columbia, to parents Sharon Lind (Grasser) of Coronach, Saskatchewan, and Myron Kermit (Peter) Lind of Atikokan, Ontario. Carl will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Lillian Cassell and son Alexander of Victoria, British Columbia; his brothers Ken and Dale Lind of Cabri, Saskatchewan; sister Lorelei Lind and brother Darrell Lind of Fort Frances; numerous nieces and nephew’s, cousins, aunts and uncles as well as his friends.

Carl is predeceased by his parents Peter and Sharon Lind.

Carl had an infectious laugh and a smile which brightened any room whenever he walked in. He loved his loud metal music that made your heart jump, the stuff you could feel in your chest! He loved classic cars and playing games on his laptop, as well as table games. Carl enjoyed the great outdoors hunting, fishing and being, as he called it, “IN THE BUSH.”

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.

In loving memory of our Brother

Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small

to have you as a brother was the greatest gift of all.

May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear

we love you and miss you brother and wish that you were here.