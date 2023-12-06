Byrne Lee Johnson, “a true Rainy Lake boy”, died December 2, 2023, in his home, weeks before his 94th birthday. Born December 20, 1929, in Hibbing, Minn., to Don and Layna (Cobb) Johnson, he arrived on Rainy Lake in early January of 1930, to reside in an uninsulated cabin at Camp Koochiching where they served as caretakers from 1929 to 1936. Moves from there to become caretakers at the Dahlberg estate on Jackfish Island and then to their own place on Norway (Hvoslof) Island in 1944 form the foundations of Byrne’s extensive knowledge and storytelling of the life and history of Rainy Lake.

He left the area after his graduation from Falls High in 1948 to attend the University of Minnesota on a full Mando scholarship, join the Navy, attend the Coast Guard Academy, and ultimately graduate from UMD in 1955 with a degree in business and economics. These years were interspersed with time on Rainy Lake to work a summer at Camp Koochiching, for the Sprague enterprise on Red Sucker Island and to run Norway Island Camp.

In 1954, he married Jane Edwards, and until 1967 they lived in Midway Township, Minn., raising four children. Byrne worked as an industrial engineer for US Steel, first in the production plant in Morgan Park and then for the DM & IR Railroad. This was when he first was engaged with computer technology, building a computer in a boxcar to test railroad track, but limited to 8K of memory by US Steel. During those years he was involved in local politics, elected in 1956 as Town Clerk of Midway Township, and later he ran for the Minnesota House of Representatives. And always the return to Rainy Lake for canoeing and camping with family and friends. A company transfer in 1967 to the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad required a family move to Pittsburgh. It was there that Byrne and Jane joined the staff of the Ecumenical Institute/ Institute of Cultural Affairs as volunteers in local church renewal and community development.

The next years were rich and filled with many changes. During much of that time Byrne expanded his experience into the growing field of computer technology, working for On-Line Systems in Pittsburgh, Chicago, and England. His marriage to Jane ended in 1974. In 1976, his path with On-Line and the Institute of Cultural Affairs led him to the Isle of Dogs in London, where he met and married Carole Bond, with whom he shared the rest of his life. They enjoyed regular visits to Rainy Lake, often for the seasonal opening or closing of Norway Island.

In 1984, Byrne and Carole moved to Ranier primarily to become the family’s caretakers of Norway Island. As an independent contractor, Byrne wrote the initial computer programs for many small businesses in Borderland, such as inventory, payroll, and reservation systems. He was actively involved in the founding of Koochco, a precursor to the current county economic development efforts, and in the initial studies regarding pollution levels in Rainy Lake that led to the sewer systems extending east of Point-of-Pines. For many years he served as Koochiching County’s representative to the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging and was part of the founding board of Koochiching Hospice. Most recently he was on the board of the Koochiching Historical Society and shared his lore and love of Rainy Lake at many History on Tap events.

After his father’s death in 1991, Byrne completed what he described as his “lifetime accomplishment”: the transcription and publication of Don Johnson’s 10%, five volumes from his father’s journals which chronicle the life of the Johnson family as well as the life and history of International Falls and Rainy Lake from1944 to 1987. This work, plus his lived experience, made an invaluable contribution to the preservation of the history of this part of Borderland. His extended family are also deeply grateful for his role in the preservation of the living family legacy of Norway Island.

Byrne joins in death his parents Don and Layna Johnson; his sister Sally Jernberg; his brother Don (Buck), Buck’s wife Dale, and their son Terry; his son-in-law Len Millard; and his children’s mother E. Jane Johnson.

Byrne is survived by his wife of 47 years Carole; his children Etta Johnson-Millard, Brad Johnson, Sheila Johnson and Tara Johnson and her husband Tim Padesky; his sister Karen and her husband John Gustafson; brother-in-law Jim Jernberg Sr.; and sister-in-law Linda and her husband Larry Myers. In addition he will remain in the hearts and minds of his grandchildren Erin Franklin (Andy) of Hoover, Ala.; Matthew Jenkinson (Edith) of Ranier; Don Johnson of International Falls; Claire Johnson (Columbus Fontenot) of Crowley, La.; Nicholas Padesky and Layna Padesky of LaCrosse, Wis.; as well as his great-grandchildren Emma and Cade Franklin, Angelo Cuccio, Zuko Fontenot, Madalynn and Thatcher Jenkinson; one great-great grandson; and numerous nephews, nieces, and former in-laws.

A Celebration of Completed Life will be held at Faith United Church on December 20, 2023, Byrne’s 94th birthday, at 11:00 a.m. Live streaming will be available on the Zion Lutheran Church social media platforms. The family will plan for distribution of ashes after ice-out. Memorials are preferred to any local organization in need of support.

Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.

