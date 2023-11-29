It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Ross Cawston on the evening of Friday, November 24, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital. Brian spent the day surrounded by family and friends and passed after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Brian was born September 30, 1958, to Mihlan and Betty Cawston and married his wife Nancy Cawston (nee Ball) May 16, 1992. Together they would raise their son Zachary. When Brian was a young man he moved to British Columbia for work where he met many close friends, and enjoyed fishing and hunting in the mountains. While visiting home Brian met his soulmate Nancy and she would move to B.C. with him where they would marry.

Eventually moving back to Fort Frances, Brian and Nancy would become part owners of Einars Foods, and soon would purchase the business outright. Brian and Nancy spent the next twenty-four years running the store along with their fantastic staff. Brian took great pride in his business, and cherished the lifelong connections he made with customers, staff and suppliers.

When not working, Brian loved to spend his time hunting, fishing and spending time at the family cabin that many call “Cawston Island.” Brian especially enjoyed sharing this time with his family, especially his son. He was also a lifelong fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, having watched them through thick and thin. Brian also enjoyed watching the summer storms together with his son and dog Haley.

Brian will be sorely missed by his wife of 31 years Nancy; and his only son Zachary. He is remembered by his father Mihlan; brothers Blake (Alana), Mike (Jaqueline); brothers-in-law Ray Crowe, Kevin (Jeanette), and Mark (Jennifer); his father-in-law Frank Ball; his siblings-in-law Ken Ball, Diane Gust (John), Frank Ball (Nina) and Randy Ball (Susie). He is also remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Brian was predeceased by his mother Betty Cawston; his mother-in-law Becky Ball; and his sister Wendy Crowe.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

Cremation will take place and there will be a service for Brian on Friday, Dec 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm at St Mary’s Catholic Church.