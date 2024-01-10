Bradley Haw, a lifetime resident of North Branch, Ontario, passed away peacefully at home on the farm as he desired on Saturday, January 6, 2024. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Edith Haw (Stang) of 54 years in 2009.

Bradley was born in 1933 in Rainy River to the late Carman and Alma Haw. He lived all his adult life on their beef farm in North Branch. Except for two years, while staying with his uncle Kenneth and attending grades 9 and 10 in Toronto, he lived within a mile of the one-room schoolhouse in the community.

In 1955, Bradley was united in marriage to Edith Stang. Together they raised their family and worked their beef farm just south of the North Branch community centre. In the early years, he cut pulpwood and logs for lumber to supplement their farm income. In 1965, he joined the Ontario Ministry of Transportation where he worked for 30 years as a grader operator.

Bradley enjoyed living on the farm which he and Edith purchased in 1960. It was his wish to live there until his passing 64 years later. Nothing pleased him more than being able to walk out to check on the cattle and tending to their needs, including feeding in the winter, calving and sowing crops in the spring, haying in the summer and working the land in the fall. After retirement from the Ministry in 1995, he continued to expand the herd until finally selling the cattle four years ago.

Bradley will be fondly remembered by family and friends including his many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters and cousins. He always had time for a chat and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by five children, Claude (Aileen) of Ottawa, Debbie (Don) Canfield of Fort Frances, Keith of Stratton, Karen (Stan) Sockolotuk of Fort Frances and Ken (Mary Ann) Haw of Stratton; eleven grandchildren, Liz (Jim) Shivas, Matt (Yan) Haw, Mike (Kerry), Chad (Sheila) and Megan Risling, Nick (Jessica) and Jeremy (Courtney) Haw, Lindsey (Romel) Merana, Mitch (Blair) Haw, Jessica (Branden) Brigham and Morgan Haw; and 13 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jillian, Owen, Everlee, Kaydence, Brielle, Cooper, Cruz, Rylee, Bowen, Nakoa, Makani and Quintin.

Also surviving are his brothers Alvin and Howard; three sisters, Lillian (Joe) Dushanek, June Bonot and Joan (Murray) Aikenhead; and sisters-in-law Majorie Stang and Grace Stang.

He was predeceased by his mother Alma; his father Carman; his brother Allan; brothers-in-law Brian Bonot, Billy Stang, George Stang, Wilmer Stang, Dale Berg, Art Neilson; and sisters-in-law Opal Haw, Ester Haw, Majorie Haw, Evelyn Stang, Shirley Berg, Kay Neilson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo. The interment to take place in North Branch in the spring.

The pallbearers will be Mike Canfield, Chad Canfield, Matt Haw, Nick Haw, Jeremy Haw and Mitchell Haw.

Should family and friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the North Branch Community Centre c/o Morley Township or the charity of your choice.