It is with great sadness that the family of Bonnie Lou Simmons announces her passing on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Bonnie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be missed dearly by all who loved her. Bonnie was born on January 15, 1954, in Fort Frances to the late David and Evora Crowe. In her younger years she enjoyed spending time with her siblings and cousins. Many good memories were made swimming and camping on Cherry Island on Rainy Lake. Bonnie also loved all the happy summers spent with her family at her parents cabin on Sawbill Lake. As a child Bonnie was a quiet and studious little girl with a generous heart. Her younger sisters remember her as a caring older sister who was always looking out for them. After high school Bonnie enrolled in nursing school and graduated in 1974. Following her graduation she began working at La Verendrye Hospital and continued to work there up until her retirement in 2008. Bonnie was a great and compassionate nurse. She was respected by her colleagues and made many lifelong friends while working there.

In 1980 Bonnie met and fell in love with Lawerence Simmons and they were married May 15, 1982. In January 1984, they welcomed their first child, Jenna Rae, and seven years later their family of four became complete when they welcomed their son Lucas Harper into the world. Bonnie was an amazing mother but her greatest role was becoming a grandmother to her five grandchildren. Bonnie lived to attend any activity or occasion to spend time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie had many interests and hobbies such as sewing, painting, crocheting, and beading. Whatever her focus was, she always displayed great talent. Anyone who knew Bonnie knew she was a strong believer in retail therapy. Her sisters “shopping buddies” would often lose track of her, as she shopped as though she was on a mission. Bonnie was a woman of great faith and passing this legacy to her children was of great importance to her. One of Bonnie’s favourite scriptures is from 2 Timothy 1:7 “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

She is survived by her husband Lawrence Simmons; her children Jenna (Geoff) Gerley and Luke (Alyssa) Simmons; and grandchildren Joshua, Gabriel, Hannah, Wyatt and Levi; brother-in-law Ed Taylor and his children Ron Taylor, Carrie Andrusco, Candace Kadikoff, and Cherie Serrano; sister Karen (Bob) McTavish and their children Kristy McTavish, Kaily Bodnarchuk and Alysia Jones and sister Jenny (Glenn) Bodnar; nephew Craig Kearney; nieces Tammy Ducharme and Micheal Thayer; brother-in-law David (Sheila) Simmons and their family; sister-in-law Cathy Simmons and her family.

Bonnie was predeceased by her parents David and Evora Crowe; twin sister Carol Lynn Crowe; sister Alfreda Kearney; brother-in-law Mickey Kearney; sister Colleen Taylor; brother David “Davy” Crowe; brother Allan Morriseau; sister-in-law Mary Morriseau; niece Billy Jean McKee; nephew Michael Kearney; mother-in-law Patsy Simmons and father-in-law Ernie Simmons.

As per Bonnie’s wishes a celebration of her life will be held at a later date and family and friends will be notified.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.