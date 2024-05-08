Peacefully with her family by her side Anna Esther Bliss, 76, of Fort Frances, Ontario, passed away on May 5, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital, in Fort Frances.
Anna was born on September 8, 1947, to parents George and Ann Kilbreath of Atikokan.
She met the love of her life George Bliss of Mine Centre and together they raised their family in Fort Frances.
Anna and George loved to travel all over the world, after visiting many places more than once.
She loved spending time with family and friends , especially her grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years George; her children Allan and Neil Bliss, all of Fort Frances; her grandchildren Brennan, Sara, MacKenzie; and great-grandchildren Hadley and Lily.
Anna is also survived by her siblings Heather (Steve), Shirley (Brian), Lynda, Malcome (Candy), Cindy (Randy); and numerous extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents George and Ann and sister Georgina.
A private family gathering will take place in the future.
Donations may be made to Riverside Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.