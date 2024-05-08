Peacefully with her family by her side Anna Esther Bliss, 76, of Fort Frances, Ontario, passed away on May 5, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital, in Fort Frances.

Anna was born on September 8, 1947, to parents George and Ann Kilbreath of Atikokan.

She met the love of her life George Bliss of Mine Centre and together they raised their family in Fort Frances.

Anna and George loved to travel all over the world, after visiting many places more than once.