ALMA KATHERINE OTTERTAIL

Peacefully with her family by her side Alma “Kwot” Ottertail, 76, of Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Atikokan General Hospital.

Alma was born on October 20, 1948, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents John Sr. and Elizabeth Boshey. Alma was united in marriage to Edward Ottertail on March 9, 1966, and together they raised their three children.

Alma was affectionately known as Grama Kwot to her family and students. Alma enjoyed fishing, sewing, reading and she was a dedicated educator in her traditional culture, preserving and teaching indigenous traditions and language.