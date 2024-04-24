ALMA KATHERINE OTTERTAIL

Gaagigiiwsek
Peacefully with her family by her side Alma “Kwot” Ottertail, 76, of Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Atikokan General Hospital.
Alma was born on October 20, 1948, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents John Sr. and Elizabeth Boshey. Alma was united in marriage to Edward Ottertail on March 9, 1966, and together they raised their three children.
Alma was affectionately known as Grama Kwot to her family and students. Alma enjoyed fishing, sewing, reading and she was a dedicated educator in her traditional culture, preserving and teaching indigenous traditions and language.
Alma is survived by her children Cheryle, Pernell Sr, and Charlene Ottertail; her grandchildren Cody, Pernell Jr (Chailin), Rija/Jean (Ira), Ashton and Cedric. She is also survived by her siblings Jim Atatise Sr. (Nora), Justin Boshey (Sandra), Janice (late Angus Jourdain Sr.); sisters-in-law Leona Atatise, Josephine Atatise, Irene Boshey; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Alma was predeceased by her husband Edward (2023), her siblings Sam Atatise, Bobbie Atatise, Billy Atatise, Edward Atatise, John Boshey Jr., Alfred Boshey, Nancy Boshey and Allison Boshey.
A traditional wake was held at the Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation Gym on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. followed by a traditional service on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Elder Gilbert Smith officiating. Interment took place in the community.
Pallbearers were Ira McDougall, Brett Ottertail, Angus Jourdain Jr, Edward Atatise Jr, Richard Boshey and Ted Atatise. Honourary pallbearers were all of Alma’s family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.