It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved, father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend Alex Vargas on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Alex was born to Heriberto Vargas and Aida Vindes on May 13, 1954, in San Isidro, Costa Rica. He was the eldest of 10 children and has been predeceased by his father, mother and brother Arley. They are reunited, laughing and reminiscing and I am sure having a shot or two of tequila.

In 1985 Alex made the big move to Canada with his wife and children to start fresh and give his family a new life full of new opportunities. He began working for the McQuaker’s doing what he was incredibly good at, which was welding, heavy equipment mechanic, and operator. During the next few years he welcomed another son, and began his business venture as co-owner of V and V repair. He worked endless hours to provide for his family and always taught his children by example what hard work was. No matter how busy he was with work, he always supported his children with their extracurriculars and took time to watch practices or travel from one end of the district to the other other for hockey tournaments, selflessly doing whatever it took to allow his children to participate.