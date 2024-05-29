It is with great sadness that the family of
Albert George “Butch” Veraneau Jr.
announce his sudden passing on May 1, 2024 in Kamloops, BC.
Butch was born in Fort Frances, Ontario to Frances Allan and Lance Corporal Albert Veraneau on April 6, 1943. His first school years were spent in a C.N.R. school car in Rocky Inlet. After the family moved, he attended elementary and high school in Sioux Narrows. Throughout his younger years Butch enjoyed extreme sports involving high speed and high risk with boats and cars. He also was an avid water skier and loved skimming the surface on two skies or one. In later years as a miner, he travelled frequently working throughout Canada, USA, and Northwest Territories. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, carving, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs – Chimo, Patches, Shep, Sugar and Oreo.
Anyone who knew Butch, knew he was always the first to lend a helping hand, could and would fix absolutely anything. He also took great pride as a volunteer firefighter for the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department while living up country with Patricia.
Butch is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Anne Marsden, his father Albert Veraneau Sr., his Mother Frances Allan, half sister Donna Hieb, daughter-in-law Tuula Helin and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Butch is survived by his stepchildren Chad Pyett, Chris Pyett, Shawn Pyett (Joy), Kelly Friesen (Larry) and half sister Beatrice Nacey (Cam), along with grandchildren, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He will always be remembered for his wonderful personality, kind heart and his generosity and knowledge will be missed by everyone who knew him.
The family is so appreciative of the wonderful friends who surrounded us and extended extra help in this difficult time. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
A private celebration of life will be held in the summer. In remembrance of Butch’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the SPCA.