It is with great sadness that the family of

Albert George “Butch” Veraneau Jr.

announce his sudden passing on May 1, 2024 in Kamloops, BC.

Butch was born in Fort Frances, Ontario to Frances Allan and Lance Corporal Albert Veraneau on April 6, 1943. His first school years were spent in a C.N.R. school car in Rocky Inlet. After the family moved, he attended elementary and high school in Sioux Narrows. Throughout his younger years Butch enjoyed extreme sports involving high speed and high risk with boats and cars. He also was an avid water skier and loved skimming the surface on two skies or one. In later years as a miner, he travelled frequently working throughout Canada, USA, and Northwest Territories. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, carving, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs – Chimo, Patches, Shep, Sugar and Oreo.