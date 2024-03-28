It is with profound sadness that the family of Agnes Comegan (Niiganiins) of the Shiishiib Clan announce her passing on March 18, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Predeceased by her father James Comegan Sr. and mother Laura Adams; her ex-husband Allan Big George; husband James Catcheway; her brothers Stanley, Ronnie and Noel Comegan; sisters Elizabeth Comegan, Marie Mclaughlin, Sharon Comegan and Patsy Tuesday; her sons Allan Christopher, Samuel Kelso, and daughter Miranda; her grandchildren Wesley Jr, Vinell White, Daniel Solomon; and great-granddaughter Tyra.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children Wes (Loretta), Vera, Verna, Dennis (Maria), Pamela (Gerry), and Yvette; her grandchildren Charity, Ryan, Alexandra, Kelly, Summer, Alia, Dave Paul III, Evan, Autumn, Kyle, Jordan, Dennis, Justin, Jaydaa, Lucas, Justis, Azrael and numerous great-grandchildren; her brother Albert, James (Amy); sisters Susan (Tommy), Bernadine, Brenda, Rhonda (Jorge) and Audrey (Sam).

Niiganiins was born August 12, 1940, on Lake of the Woods. She was fondly called Mamanon by all family and children who grew up around Weston. Some of her favourite pastimes were being with family, listening to music (country classics), watching the Winnipeg Jets, cooking and travelling the countryside with her husband James. She worked hard all her life in the hospitality industry. Possessing a great sense of humour and storytelling ability, she would often have people laughing at her tales of woe and intrigue. Many of those who met her stated that they would never forget her kindness and on many occasions she would open her home to anyone that needed a place to stay. Most of her grandchildren remember her taking naps on the couch with the TV on, appearing to be asleep but when the kids would try to change the channel, Mamanon would pipe up, “hey I’m watching my show.”

The wake took place at the Big Island First Nation Community Centre on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Traditional Service followed on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. with Tommy Councillor officiating.

Pallbearers were Jordan, Kyle, Dave Paul III, Justis, Ryan, Justin, Dennis, Gerry, Barron, Brady, Sean.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.