World in sync through divine design

Dear editor,

God makes the sun rise and the sun set day in and day out, season after season. Earth and all the planets orbit the sun like clockwork. David Attenborough filmed life in the oceans and jungles and showed how everything there is, in all the universe, is in sync, just as it has been for millions of years. Einstein, said to be one of the smartest men who ever lived, stated there is definitely a connection between the Big Bang Theory and a supreme being, I just don’t know what it is. If there was a Big Bang, I believe God the Holy Almighty Father would have been responsible for it.

Lawrence Gushulak