Why people from the United States are given work permits to fish

Re: “Canadian fishing guides and resort owners seek protections for local tourism industry” April 10, 2024 Fort Frances Times

Dear editor,

Scott Hamilton says they have voiced concerns to the Canadian government for around 25 years, when actually it’s been 31 years.

In 1993, the International Mobility Program: Unique Work Situations – Fishing Guides, was a policy from the U.S. And Canadian governments to be able to fish both sides if wanted.

If this Scott Hamilton is referred to as “Jackfish Hammy”, I recall all his business cards at the bait stores in the U.S. The fishing guides in the U.S. Have also called guides from Canada to fish with bigger groups. I doubt they have a work permit, but we could care less about Canadians working on our side of the lake or even at the PCA paper mill. We don’t even complain about all the Canadian plates you see in line at Ruby’s Pantry in International Falls, getting food to the low income.

Canadian resorts and guides want to know how we benefit Canada. Let’s take for example – the average fishing guide fishes Canada say 50 times for the summer, which is high, because we are on the U.S side most of the time. But that one guide with four people in his boat just paid your government close to $400. That’s $20,000 (for the summer) and they can only keep one fish per day. That’s 200 fish at $20,000. As you can see, people fish for fun.

If you think the handful of guides that come from the USA will affect your fish population, maybe you should complain about all the nets you see when fishing the Canadian side.

The biggest thing Scott Hamilton and resort owners haven’t looked at, of the few guides who fish the Canadian side leaving from the USA side, most don’t need a work permit, because guess what? They were born in – yup – Canada.

Tom Briggs

Minnesota