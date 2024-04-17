Dear editor,

In response to “Borderland Pride issues offer to Emo”

Quoting from your article;

The Pride organization issued a complaint…

The letter was critical of Emo council…

The letter said, All of this is inexcusable and foolish…

The letter said, Your untenable legal position…

The letter said, You will agree to…

The letter said, You should do this..

The letter said, You are embarrassing…

The letter said, You are bigots…

The letter said, You are hateful…



Seems to me it’s not the Emo council who is intolerant or hateful.

And as far as the unnecessary expense, it wouldn’t have been necessary if there was acceptance and tolerance of their position, and no letter.

John Hettinga