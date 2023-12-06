Private spa a public burden

Dear Editor:

My name is Lisa Neighbour, and I’m a resident of the city of Toronto. I just wanted to spread the word that GTA residents are very much against moving the Ontario Science Centre, and building a huge private spa at Ontario Place. The reason I thought you and your readers in Fort Frances might be interested in this issue is that every taxpayer in the province will pay at least $65 so that a foreign-owned private spa can have an underwater parking lot. The deal with Doug Ford’s government also includes a 99 year lease to Therme, an Austrian company, with all the details kept secret.

I was wondering if people in Fort Frances know that this expensive, private, distant facility is being built on land in the GTA, owned by the province, at their expense? We are very concerned that the Provincial Government is wasting our taxes on something that will only be enjoyed by the very few. We feel that the money would be better spent on our health care, affordable housing, roads and infrastructure for the benefit of the entire province. Their plan also includes ruining a beloved park by cutting down hundreds of trees, and unlike our fortunate friends further north, we don’t have very many trees to start with. For more information you can go to: https://ontarioplaceforall.com/ and please feel free to email me any time with questions and concerns.

Thank you for listening,

Lisa Neighbour

Toronto