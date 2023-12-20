Plenty of ways to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine

Dear editor,

В цей різдвяний час чудес та див, мешканці Кенори та Форт Френсес область прагнуть підтримати Україну та стояти поруч з українцями вчас їхніх випробувань.

Різдво це час для благодійності та добрих справ, це час коли дива та мрії стають реальністю. Тому кошти, які ви можете пожертвувати підуть на підтримку сімей, що постраждали від війни, ветеранів і для людей ,які потребують їжу та теплий одяг.

In this Christmas time of miracles and wonders, the residents of Kenora and Fort Frances region are eager to support Ukraine and stand with Ukrainians in their time of trial. Christmas is a time for charity and good deeds, it is a time when miracles and dreams come true. Therefore, the funds that you can donate will go to support families affected by war, veterans and for people who need them and warm clothes.

HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE

United24 is a platform created by President Zelenskyy. Donors can choose where to allocate their donations: Defence, Humanitarian Aid and Demining, Medical Aid, Rebuilding Ukraine and Education and Science https://u24.gov.ua/.

Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, established jointly by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada Ukraine Foundation, provides aid for displaced people, medical assistance, emergency shelter and food security. One of its projects funds surgical missions led be Canadian doctors and nurses https://www.cufoundation.ca/our-projects/.

The Ukrainian Children’s Action Project helps children to overcome the psychological and material impacts of war, including assisting with education https://ucap.help/.

The Mennonite Central Committee provides housing, counselling and practical supplies such as blankets, hygiene kits and food packages https://mcc.org/what-we-do/where-we-work/Ukraine.

Food Boxes for Ukraine provides food for Ukrainians; it is a program of Meest Polska https://box4ukraine.com/.

EDUCATION, CULTURE AND MAKING A RECORD OF THE WAR

Documenting Ukraine is helping Ukrainian journalists, scientists, writers, and others document the war, to create a record to assist in rebuilding the country https://www.iwm.at/documenting-ukraine.

The Centre for Civic Engagement at the Kyiv Mohyla Academy supports Ukrainian scholars who have been scattered and whose places of work have been damaged and destroyed. https://civic.ukma.edu.ua/.

MILITARY AID

United24, in addition to humanitarian funds, also has a fund to support the defence of Ukraine https://u24.gov.ua/.

ComeBackAlive supports development of analytics and supplies equipment to the military including armoured vehicles and drones; the fund also supports veterans and their rehabilitation https://savelife.in.ua/en/about-foundation-en/

Peter Kirby