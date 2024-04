Dear editor,

Its a bird It’s a plane it’s Borderland pride looking after my GLBTQ2+ community 24/7. Borderland Pride correctly issued a formal complaint against the Township of Emo to the human rights tribunal after council voted against a Pride affirming proclamation and flag raising heading for this June. The township council should NEVER be using taxpayer funds for legal fees which can’t be recouped at the tribunal.

Ron Welker