Hometown visit enjoyable

Dear editor, After a recent visit to Fort Frances to help celebrate my dad’s 86th birthday, I was struck with how much Fort Frances has changed with regards to the friendliness and helpfulness from the locals. I was struck with how people are willing to help, and assist whenever they can. A huge “thank you” to the young man I grabbed in Walmart to help me grab the half and half from the top shelf. My morning coffee thanks you too! I visited the Dairy Queen, because who doesn’t want a cheese burger and ice cream right? The staff were excellent! They were courteous, helpful and so very very nice. The service was top notch! It was so good that we went there twice…! I also paid the Senior Centre a visit with my mom and dad for their seniors lunch (don’t knock it till you try it). I discovered that the wild rice soup was one of the best recipes I have had! The people working there were delightful and it was wonderful to see so many seniors with friends and family enjoying a visit along with their meals. I encourage anyone who has a senior in their life to take them for an outing at the Senior Centre for lunch or Bingo (on Fridays I believe). I went with my mom and we found ourselves sitting with three other ladies that were oh so helpful with teaching us the games and making sure we didn’t miss our squares. One of the ladies at our table won three times! Well done her!! The Harbourage is always a good bet and it didn’t disappoint. Huge servings and quick service. I noticed it’s a hot spot for a lot of people wanting to grab a meal out with friends and family. I have been to Fort Frances many many times. I was born there and have lived there a couple of different times but this time there was such a noticeable awareness of the kindness and quaintness of this little town. I hope to those who live there you appreciate the things your town provides you and the kindness of the people who live in it. Thank you Fort Frances for a wonderful eye opening visit. The one negative of the visit? The sidewalks….Sorry, but some girls like to wear a high heel and honestly it was a case of whack a mole trying to avoid the cracks and crumbles. Sandy Bambullis