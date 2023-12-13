Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau Moves into the Future

An open letter from the Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau

Seasons Greetings from the board of the Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau (FFVB).

With 2023 quickly coming to an end, we would like reflect on the highlights of this past year at the FFVB. Upgrades done to our building (the old CN Train Station), made possible by grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) and the Moffat Foundation Fund, has made our building sound.

This ensures that our building will be able to house many programs and services, as well as, provide work space to outside agencies that offer programs to help the poor and the vulnerable, both now and in the future. We are extremely happy with the amount of use the old CN station is getting. Our volunteers operated four main programs this year. They are the Family Centre, a clothing bank, a food bank, and the income tax program (CVITP). In addition to these programs, we provided office space for health clinics run by the Fort Frances Family Health Team and provided space for the Northwest Health Unit to operate vaccination clinics for the poor and vulnerable.

Our old CN station has become the focal point for many community driven social programs. Most people are aware of the Family Centre, which is the soup kitchen and drop in centre program that has operated for over 5 years. However, many people don’t know that the FFVB also operates food and clothing banks as well. All of our programs are completely run by volunteers and are funded by many people, organizations, and businesses that have provided money, food, clothing, and other necessary items to make it all possible. The people of the community have been very generous helping us in the fight against poverty and homelessness. The board of the FFVB is fully aware that without the generosity of the community’s people, organizations, and businesses, we would not be able to keep our building open and our volunteers would not be able to provide food, shelter, and clothing to those in need. All of us on the board and all of our volunteers feel profound gratitude to every person, business, and organization, that through their generosity to the FFVB, have improved the lives of many people in need and helped ensure that our charity is a true community driven project. We give a big heart felt thank you to all our supporters because without all of you, none of this would happen.

Moving forward in 2024, we plan to maintain and, if possible, expand on the programs and partnerships already in place and try to take an even bigger role in helping improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable. However, we can’t do any of this without the continued support of the people, businesses, and organizations of our community. We hope this holiday season that anyone wishing to help people in need will consider the FFVB as a worthy charity to donate to. We are a registered charity and can issue tax receipts if requested. The FFVB is completely run by volunteers and, as always, our board members and volunteers will put every dollar towards improving the lives of people in need.

To all of our supporters, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the board of the FFVB.

President………….Bill Michl

Vice-President……Diane Funk

Secretary………….Laura Bruyere

Treasurer………….John Sus

Directors………….Joy Lockman, Gabby Hanzuk, Howard Bobczynski, Allison Wreggitt,

Mandi Olson