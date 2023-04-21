Taking a cut out of Cancer

Three participants in the annual Cuts for Cancer fundraiser chose to lose their locks for Cancer care, this weekend. Stacey Kreger, owner of Hair and Body Care Shoppe in Emo has held the fundraiser in conjunction with Spring Fever Days for the past 25 years, raising well in excess of $50,000 for the Tbaytel Tamarack House in Thunder Bay. It’s a place of special significance for local cancer patients and their families, serving as a welcoming and supportive home away from home during cancer treatments. This year, Haiven Horton raised $700 for the event, opting for a clean shave. Mary Hartnell, top and Kayla Pattison opted for a dramatic chop and hair donation. They raised $510 and $220 respectively. Less dramatic haircuts were also done by donation, with proceeds going to Tamarack House. The total raised for the weekend was just shy of $3,800, and Kreger will continue to accept donations all month.