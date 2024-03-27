Spring Up!

“Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.” Lewis Grizzard

Even though the winter has been mostly mild for us this year, it is always a treat to begin to see and feel the first stirrings of spring.

When we desire to create lasting positive changes in our lives, we are probably wiser to work together with Mother Nature’s calendar as she awakens from her winter’s slumber.

91% of New Year’s resolutions are not maintained past the end of January. This probably isn’t because the resolvers didn’t truly desire change. Probably this statistic reflects how vague most resolutions made on the first day of January are. Generally, we are more mostly wishing to do things like lose weight or finish a project that’s been bugging us. The end of the very busy, usually overindulgent holiday season and the beginning of perhaps the two toughest months of the year is probably the worst possible time for us to try to implement lasting change. We are most likely to feel overstuffed, overtired and under motivated, not exactly ideal conditions for setting intentions.

A certain percentage of resolutions might also be made when the resolver is recovering from too late of a New Year’s night or perhaps even a hangover.

The best time to make resolutions we are likely to maintain for more than a month is probably in spring which officially begins this year on March 19 and lasts until June 20. The first day of spring is determined by the spring equinox which varies from year to year but always occurs on March 19, 20 or 21. Both the spring and fall equinox (when light hours exactly equal dark hours) occur at exactly the same minute worldwide, though each time zone’s clock will reflect a different hour of occurrence.

The increased amount of natural light and warmer temperatures can energize and inspire us, particularly when we begin to see green blades of grass peeping out from under sometimes a very thick covering of snow, which has not been the case this year but green pushing through white and especially grey is a nice sight to see.

If there’s a change you’d like to create, a goal you aim to achieve, or a project you’d like to begin or perhaps finally finish, your best bet for success would be to spring forward now that our clocks have sprung forward and we’ve adjusted to the loss of an hour’s sleep. For those who have young people in school or are perhaps teaching, spring break is now over and a brand new spring season is unfolding leaf by leaf.

Over the next month, let’s take some time to think about what we might like to move forward on and plan to meet again in the April 17th edition. Then we can get more specific about how we can spring up and into action!

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” Lilly Pulitzer.

