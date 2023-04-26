Walleye Classic seeks volunteers

The Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 25/26 and 27 this year. As always this event takes a lot of dedication by many people.

A new prize has been added to this year tournament – any team with a combined age of the two anglers coming un under 50 could win $500.00. This event is sponsored by Barker Logging.

Volunteers are needed for this year’s tournament. Please call Colleen at 276-4128.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Kathy Stahn on her recent passing. Kathy fought a long and courageous battle with dignity and never lost her dedication to family.

Her illness gave her much pain and suffering, but with the love and caring of Kathy’s strong will, her family and friends, Kathy was able to make the best of her life. She will be sadly missed by many. The district sends concern and sympathy to all who are grieving her loss.

Congratulations to Dawson Caul and Sydney Johnson on the birth of their first child. Colby Tucker was born April 17. Proud grandparents are Leslie and Erin Caul, Greg Johnson and Heather Lishman and great grandparents Rosanna Degagne and Shirley Armstrong.

Congratulations to Stephan Gerber and Carina Mack on their marriage. The couple were married April 22.

Happy parents are Dan and Elaine Mack and Abraham and Petra Gerber. Your community sends you wishes for many happy years of marriage.

The Emo Legion Branch #99 saw Judy Gray and Gayle Hyatt win the meat draw. This event is held during the Beer and Burger evening.

The Pushing Up Daisies fair has been rescheduled to take place May 18th. This decision was made do to the severe weather last Thursday (April 20) The event will still be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Métis Hall. More reminders to follow.

A reminder that Ag Data take place May 6 at the Chapple Rec Centre in Barwick. Doors open at 8a.m.

Next week( April 30-May 5) is Education Week at Crossroads School. Many events are being planned for students and staff to enjoy.

.Tuesday there will be a Chess Tournament. Wednesday pillowcase bingo. The Scholastic Book Fair will also be open to everyone this evening. Thursday there will be a pancake breakfast. Friday is Jump Rope For Heart. The Scholastic Book Fair will be open to all Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

For more information and times call Crossroads School at 486-3329.

A reminder the planning meeting for the township of LaVallee reguarding the Couchiching Remediation Project takes place May 11 at the Devlin Hall from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Hopefully residents are coming up with some concrete ideas that will enhance our Township.

Some of the ideas that have been shared with me are: senior’s home, car wash, laundromat, more surfaced roads, improved recycling, ability to pay taxes on line/debit at office.

The organizers of this meeting are hopeful there will be a large turnout and many other ideas.

Also be sure to drop off your survey that was delivered to your home, with your input of suggestions. Surveys can be dropped at the the Municipal Office ( there is an outside mailbox) surveys are due by May 5th.

Robin’s 2 cents

Leena was tired of her husband coming home drunk, so she decided to scare him one night.

She put on a devil costume and hid behind a tree to intercept him on the way home.

When her husband walked by, she jumped out and stood before him with red horns, long tail, and pitchfork. “Who are you?” he slurred. “I’m the devil,” Leena answered. “Well, come on home with me,” he said. “I married your sister.”