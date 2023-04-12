Spring Fever Days here

Spring Fever Days takes place April 14 and 15. As always there promises to be something for everyone. Be sure to register for Emo Chamber Bucks – there’s a $1,000 worth of draws to be held this year. Draws take place Saturday at the Nestor Falls Marine Boat show at the Emo LaVallee Arena.

A large display of vendors will be at the Arena throughout Friday and Saturday. Crafts Galore takes place at the Emo Legion both days, also available during Crafts Galore is there ever popular Soup and Bun luncheon.

From 7:30-10 p.m. there will be a pancake breakfast at the Christian Reform Church. This is a free will offering with all proceeds being donated to the help of recruiting a doctor to the Emo and surrounding areas, definitely a worthy cause.

From 8a.m. to 1p.m. at the Hair and Body Care Shop, Cuts for Cancer will take place. All proceeds going to the Tamarack House in Thunder Bay.

From 11a.m. to 2p.m. Rainy River Meats will host a barbecue on Front Street ( weather permitting).

From 10a.m. to 1p.m. Emo Feeds Spring into Homesteading with Canada West Maple Syrup and Birch Bark Yarns, making maple syrup and weaving.

There definitely is something for everyone at Spring Fever Days this Friday and Saturday. Hope to see you there!

The District Fair Board is busily planning a Mardi-Gras fundraiser. All proceeds will go to the new 4-H Building.

This always fun event takes place May 13 beginning at 5p.m. with cocktails, followed with supper at 6 p.m. The event takes place at the Emo LaVallee Arena.

Tickets are available at the door, the price is $65. Tables of 8-12 are available as well as sponsorship opportunities. Also making up the evening will be penny tables, a silent auction, a live auction and entertainment. For more information call, Sherri Hay at 276-0783, Joe Bodnar 276-8637, Diane Gibson 275-8448, Mary Croswell 271-1586 or Gayle Hyatt 482-2972. More information to follow on this event.

There will be a Public Planning Meeting on May 11 at the Devlin Hall from 6:30-9:30p.m. This meeting is in connection with the Couchiching remediation project. Geoff Gillion RE Future Development will facilitate this meeting. Refreshments will be available.

Also questioners are being delivered to residents in our LaVallee Municipality, it is very important these be filled out and returned to Municipality. If you do not receive a questionnaire or cc’s. Be picked up at the local Municipal office.

Cheers to all organizers, cooks, volunteers, and served an absolutely delicious Good Friday Walleye Supper at the Emo Legion April 7. It was thoroughly enjoyed be all attending. The tables were nicely decorated, the servers all wore big smiles. An evening that makes you already looking forward to next years walleye supper.

Congratulations to Chad Galusha and Lyndsi Jo Wilson on their recent engagement. Proud and happy parents are Steve Galusha Barb Roy and Bill and Patti Wilson.

Your community sends you all the best in your upcoming marriage.

Congratulations to Pam Bujold, Pam was the fortunate winner of a $500.00 gift card from Sunset Country Ford. Many happy miles to you Pam.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Jim Daw in his recent passing. Thoughts and prayers to all grieving at this sad time.