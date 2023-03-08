Signs of spring everywhere

Spring teas and time change are all signs of spring, not to mention Spring break for students in the Rainy River District, this years March break is March 13-17.

Another sure sign of spring is teas that are already planned for.

There will be a Shamrock Tea and Bake Sale on Friday March 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 in the Emo hospital cafeteria. Admission is $5.00. There promises to be baking and all kinds of goodies. Monies raised will help with Hospital projects. Sponsored by Emo District Hospital Auxiliary. The Auxiliary thanks all who support this event.

Guthrie United Church will host a Tea and Bake Sale Saturday April 1 from 2-3:30 p.m. This will take place at the Devlin Hall. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for 6-12 year olds and 5 and under free.

Dessert tables, penny table and a bake tables will be available for all to enjoy.

Clocks turn back one hour this Sunday March 12 as Daylight Savings Time begins. Always a good idea to set your clocks back, before going to bed Saturday night.

There will be a Country Jam in Barwick, Saturday March 11. The dance is from 7-10 p.m. The cost to attend is $10.00 which includes a meal.

The Emo Legion will host a Country Jam with various musicians on March 17.

A Country Dance will take place at the Emo Legion on March 24th. Music is being provided by disc jockey Dwight Tank.

Beer and Burger takes place at the Emo Legion on March 10 and 24.

The winners of the meat draw that was held February 24 were Mavis St. Hilaire and Cindy Westover.

The winner of February gas draw at Devlin’s Corner Store was Joanne Hyatt. She wins a $50 gift card from the store. Be sure to put your name in the draw every time you purchase $40 of gas or more.

Giishkaandgo’Ikwe Health Services are proudly partnering with The Sunset Palliative care committee. Everything is invited to attend, bring your loved ones to their first ”Pushing Up Daisies Fair”. Come and browse the informational booths and speak with local services to help you and your family support the journey of death and dying. This event takes place Thursday April 20 from 1-6 p.m., at the Sunset Metis Hall. 714 Armit Avenue Fort Frances.

Sincere sympathy to Randi McCormick and her family on the passing of Randi’s uncle, Rodney Carpenter. Your community is sending you caring thoughts at this sad time.

I humbly make a correction in a story I wrote last week regarding the volleyball coaches in Rainy River, the coaches are Georgia Kreger and Georgina Jarvis. I apologize for this mistake. Once again thank you both for your amazing coaching skills and commitment to the Senior Girls Team.

Robin’s 2 cents

Jim: “Wow! Look at that beautiful women over there. She’s got it all.”

John: “She’s got something else guaranteed to knock your eyes out.”

Jim: “Yeah? What’s that?”

John: “A husband.”