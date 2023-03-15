Shamrock Tea and Bake Sale to support Hospital

There will be a Shamrock Tea and Bake Sale this Friday March 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. This enjoyable event offers baking and all kinds of goodies.

The event takes place at the Emo hospital cafeteria. Admission is $5.00. Monies raised will assist the Emo Hospital projects. This event is sponsored by the Emo District Hospital Auxiliary. The Auxiliary thanks all who support this event.

Guthrie United Church will also host their annual Spring Fling Tea and Bake Sale. This takes place April 1 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. Admission is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for 6-12 year olds and 5 and under pay no admission.

A large variety of dessert tables, penny tables and a bake table will make for an enjoyable tea.

A sure sign that Easter is just around the corner, is the Emo Legion Good Friday Walleye Fish Fry. This takes place April 7 at the Emo Legion from 5-6:30 p.m. Advance ticket sales only. Take-out meals will be available and must must be picked up between 4 and 4:45 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 482-2250.

Adults $20, age 10 and under $10, Legion members pay $18.

Tickets are available at the Emo Legion Club Room Wednesday to Saturday from 3-6 p.m. Tompkins Hardware or Tompkins Outdoors.

More information to follow.

There will be a Country Jam presented by George Elliot, along with several musicians performing this Friday (March 17) beginning at 7p.m.

The winners of the meat draw held March 10 we’re Laurie Anderson and Keith Stromstad.

Happy 40th anniversary to Mel and Lucille MacDonald. Their anniversary date was March 12. The district wishes them many more years of a happy marriage.

Happy 70th birthday to Sadie Smith. Here’s wishing you many more years of happiness, from all your family and friends!

A reminder that ”Senior of the Year” nominations must be received at the LaVallee municipal office no later than Friday March 31.

Every year the Township of LaVallee nominates a local individual to receive this award. The person must be 65 or older and someone who has made our community a better place to live through volunteering their time etc. If you would like to nominate someone, send the municipal office a brief description as to why you think this person deserves this award.

Robin’s 2 cents

Two hillbillies were sipping moonshine, when a truck went past loaded with rolls of sod. “I’m a gonna do that when I win that there lottery,” announced hillbilly #1.

“Do what?” asked hillbilly #2.

“Send my lawn out to get mowed.”