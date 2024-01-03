Seniors Committee planning events into January and beyond

The recently elected Seniors Committee along with assistance from LaVallee council will be meeting on January 8, to plan upcoming events for January and into the coming months. Events will be planned around the upcoming renovations to the Devlin Hall that will be starting soon.

Sincere sympathy to the family and many friends of Steve Latimer. Steve was a kind man, friendly man. He was appreciated for his perfectionism in whatever he did, from his career as OPP, bird carving and his community involvement. I remember Steve sitting on the board of Community Living Fort Frances, he was always a respectable and informed man. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Charon Allen. Charon was a long time resident in our community. She cared deeply for her family and community. She will always be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Sympathy to the family of Sandy Clair(Kozachenko). Sandy will be greatly missed by her parents Joe and Bev, sister Tracy Hyatt and family, and the many others she leaves behind. Sandy passed December 17 after fighting a battle with cancer, sadly she thought she had it beat but it reoccurred. She leaves an emptiness in the hearts of her husband and two children plus her entire family, friends and her work place where she was highly respected.

Sadly on December 18 Shawn and Tracy Hyatt’s dear, longtime friend Dave Weivrich passed from a severe, unexpected heart attack. Dave was from Le Sueur Minnesota, him and his wife Erin spent much time at Shawn and Tracy’s. Dave loved to hunt and he could be seen driving his side by side around Hyatt’s farm with the biggest smile on his face because he was where he loved to be, with best friends and country living.

Here’s hoping the many people that have recently experienced deaths of loved ones will draw strength in knowing their friends and community are grieving with them and holding them in their thoughts and prayers.

Twins Brenda Soucy and Brent Burghardt celebrated their 65th birthday together with friends and family on December 21. – Robin McCormick photo

A happy 65th birthday to Brenda Soucy and Brent Burghardt. The twins reached this milestone birthday on December 21. Here’s wishing them both a happy and many more birthdays!

Congratulations to Joe and Janelle Frenette on the birth of their daughter, Lochlan Noble.

Proud parents are Liana and Rob Frenette and Deb Duffy and great grandparents Mark and Carol Hyatt.

The next Beer and Burger and Country Jam is January 12th at the Emo Legion.

The lucky winner of Devlin’s General store December’s gas draw was Wade Nelson. Wade won a gift card in the amount of $50 to be spent at the store. Be sure to sign up for the monthly draw every time you purchase $40 in gas or more.

