Seniors Committee hosting OPP presentation and pancake breakfast

The recently founded Seniors Committee is hosting two events this month. We’ve been having coffee gatherings for a few months, and they’ve been well attended and by the sounds of the chatter and people not seeming in a hurry to leave, I think I’m safe in saying they have been a success and well received by all attending.

The next coffee gathering is April 9. Steve Loshaw has arranged for an OPP to give a presentation on fraud. This is something that is happening more often than we can imagine. Come out and enjoy the educational presentation and coffee/dainties. The event is from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall.

April 13 there will be a pancake breakfast for seniors (55plus) also taking place at the Devlin Hall. This is our first undertaking of this kind. It’s hoped many will attend. The breakfast is from 9-11 a.m. Seniors from the entire district are welcome to attend. This will be a good-will event.

Bonnie and Barb Shute – the Stachiw sisters – enjoyed some coffee and laughs at a recent senior’s coffee event. The social gatherings have become a popular way to catch up with friends and make new ones. Several upcoming events are in the works for both Devlin and Emo. – Robin McCormick photo

Emo Coffee and Friends are hosting a coffee and dainties, plus games for anyone interested on April 16t from 1-3 at the Emo Legion. Hoping to see many out for an enjoyable afternoon.

The annual Ag Day trade show with guest speakers will take place this Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This event takes place at the Chapple Rec Centre. Over 15 exhibitors and eight speakers will add to the day’s education and enjoyment. Lunch is provided by Caul’s catering and consists of pulled pork, salads, dessert and a beverage. There will also be coffee breaks and draws.

There will be a Beer and Burger evening at the Emo Legion this Friday April 5. The always popular meat draw takes place that night. One does not have to be present to win the meet draw, tickets can be purchased in advance.

The next Emo Legion Bingo is April 16.

The Fugitives Dance Band will be performing in Rainy River on April 18 and the Emo Legion April 19. Both showed are from 7-10 p.m., the cost is $15.

Contact numbers for Rainy River are Walter at 852-3687 or Barb at 852-3544, for those wishing to attend this event in Emo call 482-2250.

The Emo Legion is also hosting an Adam T Elvis Show on April 27 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are on sale at the Emo Legion.

Cornell Farms is hosting a barn concert. Kim Churchill, a talented singer and performer, will be putting on a show on May 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via Evenbite for $26.75. Advanced tickets are available at the Fort Frances library for $25 or $30 at the door. More information to follow.

Emo Spring Fever Days is April 18 – 20. Always an enjoyable event, where merchants and residents put their heart and soul into promoting their location and community.

The Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 23,24 and 25. Another great weekend for Emo and area. The committee promises great fishing, weigh-ins, food and fun.

Sending speedy and full recovery wishes to Don Bragg on his recent knee surgery April 25.

Our community welcomes Bill Angus and Nicole Cressmen to the Burriss area. The couple recently purchased their home from Shawn and Tracy Hyatt. Many will remember the home belonging to Julie Lutz. Here’s hoping they enjoy their new location and community.

Robin’s 2 cents

A bagpiper, who had played many gigs, was asked by a funeral director to play at a graveside service for a homeless man. He had no family or friends, so the service was to be at a pauper’s cemetery in the Kentucky back country. The piper was not familiar with the backwoods, he got lost and being a typical man, didn’t stop and ask for directions. He finally arrived an hour late and saw the funeral director had evidently gone and the hearse was nowhere in sight. There were only diggers and crew left and they were eating lunch. He felt badly and apologized to the men for being late. He went to the side of the grave and looked down and the vault lid was already in place. He didn’t know what else to do, so he started to play. The workers put down their lunches and began to gather around. The piper played like he had never played before for this homeless man. As he played Amazing Grace, the workers began to weep. They wept, the piper wept, they all wept together. Though the piper’s heart hung low, his heart was full. As the piper opened his car door, he heard one of the workers say, “I never seen nothin’ like that before and I’ve been putting in septic tanks for over 20 years!”