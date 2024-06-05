SENIORS BREAKFAST THIS SATURDAY! All SENIORS WELCOME!!

The second pancake breakfast for the newly founded Seniors Group, takes place this Saturday June 8 from 9-11 at the Devlin Hall. A breakfast of pancakes, sausages, eggs, juice and coffee will be served. All seniors 55+ are most welcome. This is a good will offering event. Hope to see you all there. The first one was well attended and thoroughly enjoyed and I’m sure this one will be also!



The last Seniors Coffee Gathering for the summer takes place June 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. Four students from Crossroads and Donald Young who have recently written and presented speeches will be sharing their speeches with those attending this coffee gathering. This will take about a half an hour and the speech topics range from humorous to health and fitness.



Terra Caul was the winner of May’s gas draw from Devlin’s Corner Store. Be sure to sign up for this monthly gas draw every time you purchase $40 of gasoline or more.

Devlin’s has there delicious hard ice cream cones for all ice cream lovers.



The Beer and Burger held last Friday, May 31, saw Doris Dyson and Lucy Wilson win the meat draw. The meat was provided by Cloverleaf for this event.

The last Beer and Burger for the season takes place June 14. Please note only the clubroom will be open, the hall side will not be available. Beer and Burger will start again in September.



The second Cornhole Tournament will take place at the Emo Legion this

Friday, June 7. Entry fee is $30 for a team of two. Call the Legion if more information is needed at 482-2250.



A happy 45th wedding anniversary to Kelvin and Faye Flatt. They celebrated this special day on June 2 with a two-day trip away.



Happy 70th birthday to Barb Redford on May 30. Barb was honoured with a birthday party with many friends attending.



Congratulations to Ted Heyens and Joanne McQuaker who were wed June 1. The district sends wishes of many years of happiness.



Congratulations to Shaun and Christina Lohues on the birth of their son Milo John Allan. Milo was born May 2nd. in Lethbridge Alberta. Happy grandparents are Allan and Linda Empey and John and Shelley Lohues. Great grandparents sharing the joy are Pietje Van Vliet, Howard Empey, Garehardt Hartman and Mary Lohues. Ecstatic siblings are Peter, Ben, Juliet and Alex Lohues.



Congratulations to Andrew (Beeker) Watson and Margaret Hogan on their May 18th. marriage in Lethbridge Alberta. Proud parents are Grant and Emily Watson. Many family members attended from all over Canada. We wish Beeker and Margaret many years of happiness.



Sympathy to Grant on the passing of his mother, Ellen Watson who passed April 29th. in her 100th. year.



Congratulations to the Watson family on the birth of Becker James Hicks. Becker was born April 10 to Allysha nee Clark and Matt Hicks of Iowa USA. Grandparents are Carrie nee Watson and Derek Clark and great grandparents are Grant and Emily Watson.



The Emo Fair Queen committee is looking for contestants for this years fair taking place in August. Contestants must be 14-17 years of age to participate. Please call Sis McCormick at 482-2483 or Mary Croswell at 271-1586 for further information.