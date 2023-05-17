Rickford to make Devlin announcement

Local MPP Greg Rockford will make an important announcement Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Devlin Community Hall at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Lucille MacDonald (LaVallee Municipality Reeve) was pleased with last week’s May 11, 2023, strategic planning meeting held at the Devlin Hall. With about 50 people attending, Lucille’s only disappointment was that no younger people attended, as everyone attending was 50+.

Geof Gillion facilitated the exercise along with his assistant Jeanette Cawston. They will now organize the results and provide the Municipality with some strategic direction.

Continued improvement to municipal roads was the foremost on the list with request for more surface roads. Senior Housing and service was also a top priority. Expansion of natural gas services, cell phones and internet improvements, garbage pickup and recycling, hall improvements, cemetery, ball park and rink improvements were also on the list, along with river access boat launch. There was also some interest in fundraising for cemetery improvements, which would be a wonderful way to keep costs of improvements off the tax bill. The need for new volunteers in the community is very apparent.

One thing everyone agreed on is that LaVallee township is a great place to live and raise a family. Accessible, affordable senior housing would provide more people the opportunity to stay after retirement. Lucille is very interested to hear what young people want to see in our community.

The Emo Walleye Classic takes place in Emo May 25, 26 and 27, 2023. There is still time and space for anglers to sign up. The weigh-ins are always an exciting event to attend. There is a fish fry for all to attend on Saturday, May 27, as well as a dance on Saturday evening.

TOPS SALAD SUPPER # 3019 will be held June 5, 2023, at the Devlin Hall. This takes place at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 and free for kids five and under. Come out and enjoy fresh salads, baked beans, buns, fruit and all the fixings. Take out after 5:50 p.m.

Congratulations to Ashley Smith and Ryan Moxley on the birth of their daughter, Ann Geraldine, who was born May 8. Proud grandmother is Laurie Smith and Gayle Kelly.

The Christian Reform Church pancake breakfast that was held April 15 raised $3,500. The Dorcas Ladies would like to thank all for attending this event. All monies raised assists recruiting a doctor for the Emo area.

The 2023 Fair Queen Committee is looking for fair queen contestants. Please call Sis at (807) 276-2483 or Mary at 271-1586.

Robin’s 2 Cents

She says to husband, “You keep pushing my buttons.”

He says, “If that were true, I would’ve found ‘mute’ by now.”